Appeasement politics ends with 100 pc coverage of govt schemes: PM Modi

Politics of appeasement comes to an end with 100 percent coverage of government schemes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday. He was speaking during his virtual address at Utkarsh Samaroh in Gujarat's Bharuch city. A hundred percent saturation of government schemes ends discrimination and the need for a recommendation to get the benefits.

PTI | Bharuch | Updated: 12-05-2022 12:18 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 12:14 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Phto) Image Credit: ANI
Politics of appeasement comes to an end with 100 percent coverage of government schemes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

He was speaking during his virtual address at 'Utkarsh Samaroh' in Gujarat's Bharuch city. The event was organized by the Bharuch district administration to mark 100 percent saturation of four key schemes of the state government meant for providing financial assistance to widows, the elderly, and destitute citizens. ''Hundred percent saturation of government schemes ends discrimination and need for a recommendation to get the benefits. It also puts an end to the appeasement politics,'' Modi said.

''Due to lack of information about government schemes, they either remain on paper or people not entitled for such schemes take benefit,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

