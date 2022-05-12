UK PM Johnson says no return to normal relations for Russia's Putin

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday there could be no renormalization of relations with President Vladimir Putin following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Asked during an interview on LBC Radio whether Putin could be welcomed back on the global stage if he were to repent, Johnson said: "The short answer is no. No renormalization and the UK is very clear about that."

