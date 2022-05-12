Left Menu

Finland must apply for NATO membership without delay, Finnish President and PM say

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 12-05-2022 12:39 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 12:36 IST
Finland should submit an application to join the NATO military alliance, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin said in a joint statement on Thursday, a major policy shift triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Finland must apply for NATO membership without delay," Niinisto and Marin said in a joint statement.

Finland, which shares a 1,300 km (810 mile) border and a difficult past with Russia, has previously remained outside the North Atlantic Treaty Organization to maintain friendly relations with its eastern neighbour.

