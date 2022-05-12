Left Menu

Country's first 'Amrit Sarovar' comes up in Rampur: Naqvi

Naqvi said the pond will not only help in protecting the environment and conserving water but will also be an attraction for people.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 13:44 IST
Country's first 'Amrit Sarovar' comes up in Rampur: Naqvi
Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The country's first ''Amrit Sarovar'' will be inaugurated by Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh at Rampur in Uttar pradesh on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for having at least 75 ponds in every district in the 75th year of India's Independence, calling them 'Amrit Sarovar'.

In a statement, Naqvi said participation and cooperation of the common people, villagers and promptness of panchayat and the district administration have played an important role in opening of this grand pond in a very short time.

He noted that in his ''Mann Ki Baat'' programme last month, Modi had mentioned about this pond.

The prime minister had noted that the place was full of garbage but with the local people's help the dirty pond has been transformed. Naqvi said the pond will not only help in protecting the environment and conserving water but will also be an attraction for people. Along with various amusements, boating will also be available in this pond, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
2
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global
3
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand
4
Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million 'mindblowing'; Half of Shanghai achieves 'zero COVID'; city presses on with 'unsustainable' fight and more

Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022