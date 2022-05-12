Left Menu

Sweden to take Finland NATO stance into account, foreign minister says

Sweden will take into account Finland's NATO assessments when deciding on whether it will send an application, the Swedish foreign minister said on Thursday. Sweden is expected to announce it will apply for membership within days.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 12-05-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 13:54 IST
Sweden to take Finland NATO stance into account, foreign minister says
Ann Linde Image Credit: Twitter(@AnnLinde)
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Sweden will take into account Finland's NATO assessments when deciding on whether it will send an application, the Swedish foreign minister said on Thursday. "Finland is Sweden's closest security & defense partner, and we need to take Finland's assessments into account," Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Twitter.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Thursday that Finland must apply to join the NATO military alliance "without delay", a major policy shift triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The decision is significant for Sweden as it is likely to move in tandem with Finland, with whom Sweden has close historic and military ties. Sweden is expected to announce it will apply for membership within days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
2
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global
3
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand
4
Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million 'mindblowing'; Half of Shanghai achieves 'zero COVID'; city presses on with 'unsustainable' fight and more

Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022