Sweden to take Finland NATO stance into account, foreign minister says

Sweden will take into account Finland's NATO assessments when deciding on whether it will send an application, the Swedish foreign minister said on Thursday. "Finland is Sweden's closest security & defense partner, and we need to take Finland's assessments into account," Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Twitter.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Thursday that Finland must apply to join the NATO military alliance "without delay", a major policy shift triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The decision is significant for Sweden as it is likely to move in tandem with Finland, with whom Sweden has close historic and military ties. Sweden is expected to announce it will apply for membership within days.

