Senior leaders condole former Union minister Sukh Ram's demise

Condolences on the demise of former Union minister Sukh Ram continued to pour in on Thursday, with senior Congress leader Anand Sharma calling him “development-oriented” and ex-law minister Ashwani Kumar describing him as a “human being ennobled by compassion”.

Hailing Sukh Ram’s contribution, Sharma said the veteran leader had worked immensely for the development of Himachal Pradesh and the country during his tenure as the telecom minister.

He also lauded Sukh Ram for being associated with the Congress for most part of his political career spanning six decades.

Ashwani Kumar remembered the former telecom minister for his service to the nation in various other capacities.

''May the Lord Almighty rest his soul in peace. He was indeed a fine human being ennobled by compassion,'' Kumar said.

Sukh Ram died on Wednesday at a Delhi hospital. He was 94. He was the Union minister of state for communications (independent charge) from 1993 to 1996 and was a member of the Lok Sabha from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi constituency.

