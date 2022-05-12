Kremlin says Finland joining NATO is 'definitely' a threat to Russia
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-05-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 15:12 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin said on Thursday that Finland's move to join NATO was "definitely" a threat to Russia and that the expansion of the military bloc would not make Europe or the world more stable. Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the steps taken by Finland to join NATO were a cause for regret and a reason to impose a symmetrical response.
Finland's president and prime minister said earlier on Thursday their country must apply to join the NATO military alliance "without delay."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pentagon Chief denies Ukraine conflict turning into proxy war, says US not fighting Russia
Chinese drone maker DJI suspends business in Russia and Ukraine
US offers USD 10mn for info on Russian intelligence officers
Blasts heard in Russia's Belgorod, nearby ammunition depot on fire - governor
Blasts heard in Russia's Belgorod - regional governor