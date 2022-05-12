Kremlin says Finland joining NATO is 'definitely' a threat to Russia

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Finland's move to join NATO was "definitely" a threat to Russia and that the expansion of the military bloc would not make Europe or the world more stable. Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the steps taken by Finland to join NATO were a cause for regret and a reason to impose a symmetrical response.

Finland's president and prime minister said earlier on Thursday their country must apply to join the NATO military alliance "without delay."

