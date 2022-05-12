Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati says he will contest RS poll independently, floats new outfit

Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, a former Rajya Sabha member, on Thursday announced that he would contest the next election to Parliament's Upper House independently.

He also announced the setting up of a new outfit, 'Swaraj', at a press conference here.

''Going by the work I have done for society during my six years' tenure as President-appointed Rajya Sabha MP, I am entitled to become a Rajya Sabha member again, and I am sure I will get support,'' he said.

''Therefore I have decided to contest the upcoming Rajya Sabha election independently,'' said Sambhajiraje, who is a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. His new outfit will be non-political for now, he said.

