Left Menu

Telangana needs 'double engine govt': Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Noting that Goa has achieved rapid progress under BJP rule with the help of NDA government at the Centre, state Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said Telangana should also achieve similar development with a double engine government in place.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-05-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 16:50 IST
Telangana needs 'double engine govt': Goa CM Pramod Sawant
  • Country:
  • India

Noting that Goa has achieved rapid progress under BJP rule with the help of NDA government at the Centre, state Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said Telangana should also achieve similar development with a ''double engine government'' in place. He said Telangana needs similar development and added that is why the formation of a BJP government in the state was needed. ''Goa takes up development in every way, as a double engine government, with the help of Central government. You will come to know if you visit Goa and see as to what are the benefits of double engine,'' Sawant, who was on a visit to Hyderabad, told reporters here.

''On that basis, we are doing development in various fields. I feel Telangana also needs similar development. That’s why, formation of BJP government here is necessary,” he said.

BJP is taking up development in a big way in states where it is in power and is making efforts to usher in similar progress in all other states, Sawant said.

BJP is currently serving its third term in power in Goa and it has taken up infrastructure development, including in roads, tourism and medical sector and also human development in a big way, he added.

According to him, Goa was the first state to achieve 100 per cent COVID-19 vaccination.

His government implements schemes in a better way than the Telangana government, Sawant said.

The Goa Chief Minister cited the examples of social security pensions, scheme providing financial assistance to women at the time of marriage and interest-free loans for farmers.

''Goa being a small state, getting a small revenues also, we are doing much more better than this government,'' he added.

Referring to the ongoing 'padayatra' of Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Sawant expressed confidence that the party would form government in the state after next year's Assembly elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
2
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand
3
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million 'mindblowing'; Half of Shanghai achieves 'zero COVID'; city presses on with 'unsustainable' fight and more

Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022