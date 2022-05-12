Left Menu

London police: Over 100 fines issued in UK 'partygate' probe

Johnson admitted last month that he was among dozens of people who paid a police fine for attending lockdown-breaching parties and gatherings, making him the first British leader to be sanctioned for breaking the law while in office.

12-05-2022
The number of fines issued over breaches of coronavirus regulations at British government offices, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official residence, has expanded to more than 100, London's Metropolitan Police force said Thursday. Johnson admitted last month that he was among dozens of people who paid a police fine for attending lockdown-breaching parties and gatherings, making him the first British leader to be sanctioned for breaking the law while in office. Revelations that Johnson and other senior officials gathered illegally in government buildings in 2020 and 2021 - when millions in the country were told to restrict their lives to slow the spread of COVID-19 - have angered voters and triggered calls for Johnson to resign.

Johnson apologized for attending his own surprise birthday party at 10 Downing St. in June 2020 but insisted that it "did not occur" to him that the gathering was a party. Johnson's wife, Carrie, and Treasury chief Rishi Sunak also said they were fined for attending the same event.

The police force's update doubled the number of fixed-penalty notices issued so far over the scandal that has been dubbed "partygate." Last month, the force said it had given about 50 such fines as a result of its investigation.

Police do not identify the recipients of the fines.

