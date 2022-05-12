TN CM greets nurses

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday greeted nurses on the occasion of International Nurses Day, and hailed them for rendering their service with ''motherly affection.'' In a tweet, he also said his government will fulfill their ''just'' demands.

''Wishing all those nurses making essential contribution in the field of medicine on #InternationalNursesDay,'' Stalin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)