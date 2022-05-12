TN CM greets nurses
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-05-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 17:43 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday greeted nurses on the occasion of International Nurses Day, and hailed them for rendering their service with ''motherly affection.'' In a tweet, he also said his government will fulfill their ''just'' demands.
''Wishing all those nurses making essential contribution in the field of medicine on #InternationalNursesDay,'' Stalin said.
