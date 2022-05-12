Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council polls on June 8: Assam SEC

The Assam State Election Commission (ASEC) on Thursday announced that polling to the 26-member Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council will be held on June 8.

State Election Commissioner Alok Kumar, while addressing a press conference here, said that voting will be conducted through ballot papers as the rule to use electronic voting machines (EVMs) has not been enacted by the council.

The last date for filing nominations is on May 23 and the applications will be scrutinised the next day, he said, adding that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force with immediate effect.

''The last date for withdrawal of candidature is May 24. The polling will take place on June 8 and the counting will be held on June 12,'' Kumar said.

He said that polling will be held in all the 26 constituencies, comprising 906 polling stations, and it will engage 10,000-12,000 government staffers.

''This will be in addition to police personnel, who will be involved in maintaining the law and order,'' Kumar said.

The voters' list will be as per the latest photo electoral rolls published on March 25, 2022, he said.

The total number of voters in the constituencies spread across two districts and one sub-division is 7,03,298, including 3,55,503 men, 3,47,790 women and five of the third gender, he said. The SEC also announced that by-election to Koklabari constituency of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) will be held on June 8.

The counting of votes polled in the BTC seat in Baksa district will be held on June 12, Kumar said.

The by-election was necessitated after UPPL president Pramod Boro won both Goibari and Koklabari seats in the 2020 BTC polls and vacated the latter constituency.

