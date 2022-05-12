BJP to get more RS seats from UP

The BJP is set to increase its members in Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh, while the BSP and the Congress would be the major losers in the upcoming election to 11 seats of the upper house from the state.

Uttar Pradesh sends 31 members to Rajya Sabha. Among the 11 retiring MPs from the state, five are from the BJP, three from the SP, two from the BSP and one from the Congress.

The Election Commission on Thursday announced that voting will be held on June 10 to fill 57 Rajya Sabha seats from 15 states, including 111 from Uttar Pradesh. These seats will be falling vacant due to the retirement of members between June and August.

Kapil Sibal from Congress, Satish Chandra Mishra, BSP general secretary, and Reoti Raman Singh of Samajwadi Party are among the members whose terms are ending.

With 403 elected members in the UP assembly, a candidate will require at least 34 votes for victory. The outcome of the recently held state assembly elections has changed the equation this time.

With 273 MLAs, the BJP-led NDA will be able to get eight members elected easily, while SP and its allies (RLD and SBSP), with a strength of 125 legislators will be able to ensure victory of three candidates.

The Congress has two MLAs while Mayawati's BSP has one legislator in the Assembly.

After the retirement of Sibal, the Congress' representation in the upper house from the state will be nil.

BSP's two senior leaders Satish Chandra Mishra and Ashok Siddharth will retire in July after which it will have only one member Ramji Gautam in the upper house.

The five retiring BJP RS MPs include Zafar Islam, Shiv Pratap Shukla, Sanjay Seth, Surendra Nagar, and Jai Prakash Nishad.

Those completing their term in the SP include former UP legislative council chairman Sukhram Singh Yadav, whose son Mohit has joined the BJP.

Besides Yadav, the tenure of Reoti Raman Singh and Vishambhar Prasad Nishad will also end in July.

The election commission has announced May 24 as the date of notification for RS polls while voting is to be held on June 10. The results will also come on the same day.

