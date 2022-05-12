Left Menu

Nadda to embark on two-day visit to Himachal, Punjab from Friday

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda will embark on a two-day visit to Himachal Pradesh and Punjab from Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 20:09 IST
Nadda to embark on two-day visit to Himachal, Punjab from Friday
BJP national president JP Nadda (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda will embark on a two-day visit to Himachal Pradesh and Punjab from Friday. He will attend a number of public and organizational programmes during his visit. This will be Nadda's third visit to poll-bound Himachal Pradesh in one month.

On Friday morning, Nadda will address the inaugural event of the national training session of BJP Yuva Morcha in Dharamshala. Later on the day, Nadda will hold a roadshow in Kullu and address a public rally in Dhalpur Maidan there. On Friday evening, Nadda will participate in several meetings in Kullu. Nadda will reach Ludhiana in Punjab on Saturday morning. He will visit the house of freedom fighter Sukhdev Thapar.

The BJP chief will hold a meeting with the party office-bearers, core group members, morcha heads, district in-charges and party candidates for the upcoming state legislative council polls. on Friday afternoon, Nadda will hold meetings with industrialists in Ludhiana. He will also adress a Karyakarta Sammelen in Glada ground in Chandigarh. Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh are slated to be held later this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
2
IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

 United States
3
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand
4
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022