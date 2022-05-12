Mukul Roy disqualification case hearing over; Speaker to pronounce verdict later

The hearing in the case of Mukul Roy’s disqualification as an MLA of the West Bengal assembly got over on Thursday, and Speaker Biman Banerjee decided to pronounce his judgement at a later date, an official said.

The Calcutta High Court on April 11 set aside Banerjee's order dismissing a petition by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari which sought disqualification of Roy, a BJP lawmaker, as a member of the House on the ground of defection and restored the matter for fresh consideration.

''The lawyers of both Roy and Adhikari have placed their arguments in the last four hearings. The Speaker has reserved his judgment. He will pronounce it at a later date,'' the assembly official said.

Roy had defected to the ruling Trinamool Congress in June 2021 around a month after winning the assembly polls on a BJP ticket. He did not resign as a member of the House.

Adhikari then moved a disqualification petition against him before the Speaker under the anti-defection law.

In February this year, Speaker Banerjee dismissed the petition.

Adhikari, a BJP MLA, then challenged the order in the high court. Ambika Roy, another legislator of the saffron party, had moved the high court in July last year challenging Roy's election as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee and prayed for the nomination of an opposition member to the post as per tradition. The case is pending.

