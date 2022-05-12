Left Menu

NCP MP Supriya Sule demands gram sabhas to pass resolution banning rituals of widowhood

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 20:31 IST
NCP MP Supriya Sule demands gram sabhas to pass resolution banning rituals of widowhood
  • Country:
  • India

NCP MP Supriya Sule on Thursday wrote to Maharashtra Minister Hasan Mushrif demanding that special meetings be organised by gram panchayats in the state to pass a resolution banning rituals of widowhood.

Sule's demand has come after a resolution was passed by Herwad village in Shirol of Kolhapur district on May 4 banning the practice of women breaking bangles, wiping off 'kumkum' (vermillion) from the forehead and removing the mangalsutra of a widow as part of rituals that have been handed down over time.

The NCP leader said meetings should be organised on May 31, the birth anniversary of 18th century noble ruler of erstwhile Malwa kingdom Ahilyadevi Holkar.

Sule shared a copy of the letter on Twitter.

“Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar's birth anniversary is on Tuesday, May 31. All gram panchayats in the state should organise special gram sabhas on the occasion to pass the progressive resolution following the suit of the Herwad village,'' the Lok Sabha MP from Baramati said.

“It is an earnest request that your department issues instructions in this regard to those concerned,” Sule told the state rural development minister.

Describing Herwad village's decision as “revolutionary”, Sule pitched for replicating the move at the state-level in a bid to ensure equal and respectful treatment to widows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
2
IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

 United States
3
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand
4
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022