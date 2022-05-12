RSS linked outfit to hold seminar on threat to democracy from dynasty politics

RSS-linked Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini will hold a seminar on the 'Threat of Dynastic Political Parties to Democratic Governance' on May 19, its vice chairman Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said on Friday, and took a swipe at the Congress over its 'Chintan Shivir', saying those pursuing dynasty politics need ''atmachintan'' (introspection) more than ''chintan'' (brainstorming).

Sahasrabuddhe, a BJP Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra, also underscored the need for a regulatory framework to check ''dynasty-ism'' in political parties.

He said the seminar will be addressed by leaders of various ''non-dynastic'' parties such as JD(U), AIADMK and AGP. The three parties he named are BJP allies. Among those who will address the seminar are BJP president JP Nadda, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, JD(U)'s RCP Singh and AIADMK's M Thambidurai.

''There are about 50 recognised political parties in the country and out of these only around 10 are not family based parties. This is matter of concern for democracy as studies across the world have shown a dynastic leader underperforms compared to those who are not dynasts, and poverty and inequality rise under dynastic rule,'' Sahasrabuddhe told reporters.

When asked about the timing of the seminar that will be held on the heels of a 'Chintan Shivir' (brainstorming session) by the Congress, Sahasrabuddhe, said,''This issue of dynasty-ism in political parties requires more 'atmachintan' (introspection) than 'chintan' (brainstorming).'' Calling dynasty politics ''backdoor recognition to birth-based discrimination,'' he said, none of the parties pursuing it ever functioned in a genuinely democratic framework. Such political parties are a threat to democracy, he said.

Sahasrabuddhe said in many countries as also several Indian states there are rules and regulations to monitor the functioning of voluntary organisations that do not allow people with blood relations to become office bearers.

