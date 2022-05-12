Polls to 2 Rajya Sabha seats in Punjab on June 10

As the term of two Rajya Sabha members elected from Punjab is going to expire in July, the Election Commission of India has announced schedule for biennial elections to the Upper House of Parliament from the state. The term of office of Rajya Sabha members --Ambika Soni (Congress) and Balwinder Singh Bhunder (Shiromani Akali Dal) -- is due to expire on July 4, 2022.

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju on Thursday said according to the schedule, the notification for biennial elections will be issued on May 24 and the last date of filing nominations will be May 31.

The scrutiny of nominations would be done on June 1 while the last date of withdrawal of candidature has been fixed on June 3, Raju said in an official release.

He said the date for polling has been fixed on June 10, 2022 from 9 am to 4 pm, whereas the counting will also be held on the same day at 5 pm. The election process shall be completed before June 13.

Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party's five candidates, including former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, were elected unopposed as Rajya Sabha members from Punjab in March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)