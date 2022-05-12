Stone quarrying TMC's hidden agenda in Deucha Pachami: Suvendu

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday alleged that the ruling TMC's hidden agenda in the proposed Deucha Pachami coal block project in Birbhum district was to quarry stone and sell it to road builders and realtors around the globe, for which it has already received Rs 200 crore as election funds from such companies.

After leading a three-km-long rally of around 500 protesters in the area, Adhikari, while addressing the agitators, asserted that the saffron party will fight tooth and nail against the project as it would displace thousands of people including tribals.

''Surveyors have said that there is a thick stone layer above coal. The chief minister and her nephew are targeting this huge quantity of stone, and they have already received Rs 200 crore as election funds from road builders and real estate firms worldwide,'' he said.

Adhikari said that he had taken part in the Nandigram anti-land acquisition stir, and threatened a more powerful agitation if land was forcefully acquired in Deucha Pachami.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar alleged that the Mamata Banerjee government was taking away land from the common man, displacing them and handing over the land to big businesses. ''This shows the anti-people nature of this government. But we won't allow them to displace the original inhabitants of the area – the tribals – and rob them of their livelihood.

''The TMC should not forget how it fought against forcible land acquisition in Nandigram and Singur when it was in the opposition,'' he said.

A tribal organisation, 'Jomi Bachao Committee' (Land Protection Committee), took out a separate rally in the area and vowed to not allow the acquisition of farmland but also asserted it did not want ''meddling of political parties on the issue''.

TMC leaders came down heavily on the BJP for ''attempting to disrupt the peaceful situation'' in the area and dismissed the saffron party's allegations as ''baseless''.

''Suvendu Adhikari has no acceptance either among the people or in his party. He is levelling baseless allegations to increase his 'rating points'. He had earlier also tried to instigate people there. There is no truth to his charges,'' TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

State minister Chandranath Sinha said, ''Thousands of people are voluntarily handing over their land for the commissioning of the project. They are being given one of the best compensation packages and they are happy with it. The project will change the economic scenario of the area.'' ''The BJP's game plan will never succeed no matter how many times they go to the area as people are not with them,'' he added.

Adhikari had earlier visited the area on April 21 during the Bengal Global Business Summit and vowed to stop the proposed project at any cost.

The coal block, spread over around 10 sq km, has an estimated 2.1 billion tonnes of coal. There are 12 villages, with a total population of around 21,000, in the area.

