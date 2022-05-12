Goa: Lobo accuses Vishwajit Rane of `targeting' him
Mapusa Police has registered a case against him in this regard. I am a businessman before I became an MLA, he told reporters, adding that he had furnished documents to police to prove that the land was being used for farming.Lobo, who crossed over to Congress from the BJP before the Assembly elections, also said he had explained the case to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant who is quiet over the matter.
Goa Town and Country Planning Minister Vishwajit Rane was ''personally targeting'' him, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Michael Lobo alleged on Thursday.
Lobo, a former minister, has been accused of illegal tree cutting and land filling without permission from the Town and Country Planning department. Mapusa Police has registered a case against him in this regard. “Rane is personally targeting me, which is not right. I am a businessman before I became an MLA,” he told reporters, adding that he had furnished documents to police to prove that the land was being used for farming.
Lobo, who crossed over to Congress from the BJP before the Assembly elections, also said he had explained the case to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant who is ''quiet'' over the matter.
