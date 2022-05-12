Following are the top stories at 9.30 PM: NATIONAL DEL64 PM-LD NEPAL-VISIT PM Modi to visit Lumbini in Nepal on May 16; will hold bilateral meeting with his Nepalese counterpart Deuba New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Lumbini, the birthplace of Buddha, in Nepal on May 16 on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

DEL95 PM-COVID-GLOBAL-LD SUMMIT PM Modi pitches for streamlining WHO's vaccine approval process, flexible WTO rules on TRIPS New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for reforming the World Health Organisation (WHO) and streamlining its approval process for vaccines and therapeutics, and favoured making flexible the WTO's rules relating to trade-related aspects of intellectual property rights (TRIPS).

DEL69 EC-RS-LD POLLS EC announces RS polls to 57 seats from 15 states New Delhi: Elections will be held on June 10 to fill 57 Rajya Sabha seats from 15 states, with the Akali Dal likely to lose presence in the upper house and the BJP's tally to remain below 100 after touching the milestone recently.

DEL96 CONG-LD SHIVIR Chintan Shivir: Cong says ready to work on shortcomings, will transform itself to face challenges before country Udaipur (Raj): Ahead of its brainstorming conclave here, the Congress asserted on Thursday that it was the principal opposition party but was conscious of its ''shortcomings'' and was ready to ''transform'' itself by working on its ideology and organisation.

DELHI DEL86 RSS-DYNASTY POLITICS RSS linked outfit to hold seminar on threat to democracy from dynasty politics New Delhi: RSS-linked Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini will hold a seminar on the 'Threat of Dynastic Political Parties to Democratic Governance' on May 19, its vice chairman Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said on Friday, and took a swipe at the Congress over its 'Chintan Shivir', saying those pursuing dynasty politics need ''atmachintan'' (introspection) more than ''chintan'' (brainstorming).

BOM9 GJ-LD MODI 100 pc coverage of govt schemes ends discrimination and politics of appeasement: PM Modi Bharuch: Achieving 100 per cent coverage of government schemes brings an end to discrimination as well as politics of appeasement as it leaves no scope for anyone to indulge in such things, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday. DEL83 CBI-2NDLD RAID 4 CBI officers arrested, dismissed from service for staging raid on Chandigarh firm to extort money New Delhi: In the swiftest action against erring personnel, the CBI has dismissed its four officers under a stringent constitutional provision and arrested them after they were allegedly found involved in staging a raid on a company in Chandigarh to extort money, officials said Thursday.

DEL93 VACCINE-MIXING-PRECAUTION DOSE Govt may not allow mixing of Covid vaccines for booster shots New Delhi: The government may not allow precaution dose of a COVID-19 vaccine other than the one used for primary vaccination in light of a CMC Vellore study which showed lack of uniformity in results upon mixing of jabs for booster shots, sources said on Thursday. By Payal Banerjee CAL12 JH-IAS-LD SUSPEND Jharkhand govt suspends Mining Secretary Pooja Singhal, arrested in money-laundering case Ranchi: A day after being arrested in connection with a money laundering case and remanded to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate, the Jharkhand government on Thursday suspended state mining secretary Pooja Singhal, an official said. MDS10 KA-CONVERSION-LD ORDINANCE Anti-conversion law: K'taka govt to take ordinance route, Archbishop slams move Bengaluru: With the numbers not in its favour in the Legislative Council, the ruling BJP in Karnataka on Thursday decided to opt for the ordinance route to give effect to a contentious anti-conversion law in the state, months after the Assembly approved it, even as the Archbishop of Bengaluru decried the move as ''sad'' and requested the Governor to not to give his assent to it.

LEGAL LGD17 SC-LD LIC SC denies interim relief to policyholders seeking stay on LIC IPO shares allotment New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday refused to grant any interim relief and stay the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) IPO share allotment on a batch of pleas filed by some policyholders.

LGD10UP-COURT-LD GYANVAPI Court rejects plea to change official, Gyanvapi mosque survey to be completed by Tuesday Varanasi (UP): A local court rejected Thursday a plea to replace the advocate commissioner it had appointed for conducting a videography survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex here and ordered the completion of the task by May 17.

BUSINESS DEL92 BIZ-2NDLD-INFLATION Inflation surges to 8-yr high, interest rate hike may be on cards New Delhi: India's headline inflation galloped for a seventh straight month to touch an 8-year high of 7.79 per cent in April on rising food and fuel prices, raising the odds of an interest rate hike by the RBI early next month to tame prices.

DEL90 AVI-LD AIR INDIA Campbell Wilson to pilot Air India as MD and CEO Mumbai: Tata Sons on Thursday announced the appointment of Campbell Wilson as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Air India.

FOREIGN FGN86 LANKA-PM-3RDLD WICKREMESINGHE Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as new Sri Lanka's new prime minister Colombo: Opposition leader and former premier Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn-in as Sri Lanka's 26th prime minister on Thursday, days after his predecessor Mahinda Rajapaksa was forced to resign following violent protests over the worst economic crisis in the debt-ridden island nation.

FGN91 LANKA-INDIA-LD GOVT India looks forward to working with new government of Sri Lanka: Indian High Commission Colombo: India looks forward to working with the new Sri Lankan government formed in accordance with the democratic processes and New Delhi's commitment to the people of the island nation will continue, the Indian High Commission here said on Thursday after Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the new Prime Minister.

