Karnataka to provide haemophilia patients free medicines

Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday decided to provide free medicines to those suffering from haemophilia.

''According to estimates, one in 5,000 boys have haemophilia, so estimating that there are 4,000-5,000 patients of this disease in the State and high cost of treatment, it has been decided to provide medicines free of cost under the State government and National Health Mission funds, and Rs 29 crore has been approved for drug purchase,'' Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said.

Speaking to reporters after a Cabinet meeting here, he said Rs 15 crore has been approved for purchase of drugs for thalassemia and sickle cell anaemia.

Also, the Cabinet decided to authorise Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to decide as to who should be appointed as the next Chief Secretary of the State.

''There are nine capable candidates in the list, it is left for the Chief Minister to decide,'' the Minister said.

The current Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar superannuates on May 31.

According to sources, Additional Chief Secretaries Vandita Sharma, ISN Prasad and Rajneesh Goel are among those in the race.

The Cabinet also approved the Karnataka Cyber Security Policy 2022-27.

''It deals with cyber security, training required, among other things...'' Madhuswamy said.

The Cabinet also cleared a proposal to increase the construction cost of Anubhava Mantapa at Basavakalyan in Bidar district from Rs 500 crore to Rs 612 crore.

Among other decisions include approval for Karnataka Private Security Agencies Rules 2022 in line with the Centre.

