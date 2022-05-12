Gurugram father-son duo arrested for extortion by posing as ED, CBI officials

A city-based private financier and his son were arrested Thursday for allegedly posing as CBI and ED officials, and extorting money from a local BJP leader by telling him that he had constructed a building illegally, police said. Yashpal Arora (67) and his son Rahul (41), residents of the New Colony, had allegedly threatened Yashpal Batra, the BJP leader who has also served as a former senior deputy mayor, with CBI and ED raids if he did not pay them Rs 4 crore, they said.

After receiving a complaint from Batra, the police arrested the father-son duo while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakhs, officials said, adding they were produced in a local court which sent them to one-day police remand.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to have extorted Rs 10 lakh on earlier occasions from Batra, the police said.

According to the police, BJP leader and former Municipal Corporation of Gurugram's senior deputy mayor Batra, a resident of Pratap Nagar, had filed a complaint at the New Colony police station on Wednesday.

He alleged in the complaint that the Arora couple, their son, and their accomplishes had been demanding Rs 4 crore from him for withdrawing complaints registered against him related to building construction. ''The accused claimed to be officials of ED and CBI and threatened to get a raid conducted by ED and CBI officials at his house if he did not pay the extortion money,'' police said, referring to Batra's complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered under sections 384 (extortion), 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 389 (putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt in order to commit extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC at New colony police station. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said a raiding team was formed under New Colony police station SHO Dinkar to nab the accused, and the complainant was instructed to pay Rs 2 lakh to the accused persons as a trap. ''As per the plan, the victim took Rs 2 lakh cash to be paid to Yashpal Arora. Yashpal Arora sent one of his companions to collect the cash, who took the cash from Batra and handed it over to Arora. A police team caught Yashpal Arora and his son Rahul Arora red-handed”, Sangwan added the Rs 2 lakh cash was recovered from the possession of the accused.

''The companion has been made an official witness. We are questioning the accused and further probe is on. Yashpal Arora is a private financier while his son Rahul is working with a pharmaceutical company,” Dinkar said.

