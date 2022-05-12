Left Menu

Prosecutors launch grand jury probe into Trump's handling of classified records: NYT

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 22:27 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Federal prosecutors have launched a grand jury investigation into whether former President Donald Trump mishandled classified documents that ended up at his Florida residence, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing two people briefed on the issue.

Prosecutors have issued a subpoena to the National Archives and the Records Administration to obtain the boxes of classified documents, the report said.

