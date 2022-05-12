Prosecutors launch grand jury probe into Trump's handling of classified records: NYT
Federal prosecutors have launched a grand jury investigation into whether former President Donald Trump mishandled classified documents that ended up at his Florida residence, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing two people briefed on the issue.
Prosecutors have issued a subpoena to the National Archives and the Records Administration to obtain the boxes of classified documents, the report said.
