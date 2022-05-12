Left Menu

Maha BJP faces flak for sharing `edited' video of Sharad Pawar's speech

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 22:47 IST
The NCP and Congress on Thursday slammed the Maharashtra unit of the BJP for sharing an edited version of NCP chief Sharad Pawar's speech.

The @BJP4Maharashtra on Wednesday tweeted a short video of Pawar's speech and claimed that ''atheist Sharad Pawar always hated Hindu religion'' and he would not have achieved his political success without taking such a stand.

Some social media users pointed out that it was an edited video and Pawar was in fact referring to a poem by Jawahar Rathod which deals with the issue of casteism and untouchability.

NCP leader and state housing minister Jitendra Awhad on Thursday reiterated this and said Maharashtra has a ''legacy of defying traditions that enslaved people for over 5,000 years.'' ''Those who criticise Pawar should not forget it,” he said.

Congress leader Sachin Sawant said, “The followers of Manu would not understand various saints and their opposition to regressive religious practices. Saints like Tukaram and Janabai explicitly opposed various traditions. ” PTI ND KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

