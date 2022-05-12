Left Menu

KV Thomas expelled from Congress

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-05-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 23:27 IST
KV Thomas expelled from Congress
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Thursday expelled its rebel leader and former Union Minister K V Thomas for alleged anti-party activities, KPCC chief K Sudhakaran said.

He said Thomas was expelled from the party with the consent of the AICC.

Party sources here said Sudhakaran made the announcement in Udaipur in Rajasthan, where Congress' three-day 'Chintan Shivir', a brainstorming session, is starting on Friday.

The party took action against Thomas hours after the veteran shared the stage with CPI(M) leader and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi VIjayan in a bypoll meeting of the left party-led front in Kochi.

The senior AICC member, who had been at loggerheads with the party’s state leadership, on Wednesday said he would campaign for the ruling LDF candidate Jo Joseph in the upcoming by-poll in the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency.

He, however, had reiterated that he would not quit the Congress.

Addressing a press conference in Kochi, he had said,“I am always a Congressman… I will neither quit the Congress nor join any other party. I am taking part in the LDF’s poll campaign also as a Congressman''.

He had earlier attended a seminar organised as part of the CPI (M) party congress in April, in defiance of a party diktat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
3
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global
4
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022