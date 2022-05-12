Delhi Police arrests AAP MLA, 5 others after they protested against anti-encroachment drive

AAP leader Amanatullah Khan and five others were arrested on Thursday for rioting and obstructing public servants from discharging their duty, police said, hours after the MLA took part in the protest against an anti-encroachment drive in southeast Delhi.

The AAP leader and his supporters were arrested after being detained for several hours for taking part in the protest against the demolition drive at the Madanpur Khadar area, they said.

The anti-encroachment drive sparked violent protests and pelting of stones in the Madanpur Khadar area where the locals claimed that legal structures were bulldozed.

Esha Pandey, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) said, ''An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Amanatullah Khan along with five other supporters have been arrested for rioting and obstructing public servants in discharging of their duty.'' While the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) carried out the drive in Madanpur Khadar and Dhirsen Marg, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) took action in Rohini and Karol Bagh.

Earlier in the day, Shafia, Khan's wife tweeted from the MLA's Twitter handle, ''Delhi Police took away my husband Amanatullah Khan, MLA from Okhla. There is no news of him for the last 4-5 hours. I am afraid, no untoward incident should happen to him. His life is in danger.'' Delhi's three municipal corporations -- South, East and North -- are ruled by the BJP.

SDMC officials said four illegally built buildings and other temporary structures were razed during the drive.

As bulldozers, surrounded by SDMC officials and the police, rolled into Kanchan Kunj in Madanpur Khadar to raze alleged illegal structures, locals, including women, gathered on the streets and atop buildings to oppose the action.

According to the police, people pelted stones at security personnel but were chased away. Security personnel were seen wearing helmets and carrying batons to disperse the crowd during the protest.

The locals alleged the civic authorities had ''taken money'' to allow construction there and termed the demolition action ''politically motivated''.

