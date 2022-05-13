Left Menu

Tunisian police arrest former PM Hamadi Jebali, his official Facebook page says

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 13-05-2022 00:07 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 00:07 IST
Tunisian police arrest former PM Hamadi Jebali, his official Facebook page says
Tunisian police arrested on Thursday the former prime minister Hamadi Jebali, who is also a former senior member in Ennahda Islamist party, his official Facebook page said.

The reason for the arrest was not yet known, and the interior ministry was not immediately available to comment.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara Editing by Chris Reese)

