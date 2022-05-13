Tunisian police arrest former PM Hamadi Jebali, his official Facebook page says

Tunisian police arrested on Thursday the former prime minister Hamadi Jebali, who is also a former senior member in Ennahda Islamist party, his official Facebook page said.

The reason for the arrest was not yet known, and the interior ministry was not immediately available to comment.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)