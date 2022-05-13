Left Menu

U.S. Syria investment move aims to ensure defeat of ISIS through economic stabilization -officials

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-05-2022 00:26 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 00:26 IST
A U.S. move to allow some foreign investment in parts of northern Syria that are outside government control is part of the Biden administration's strategy to ensure the defeat of Islamic State by promoting economic stabilization, senior administration officials said on Thursday.

Washington has no intentions to lift sanctions on the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad until there is irreversible progress towards a political solution in Syria, U.S. officials said in a call with reporters.

