Negotiations on to form exec body for Mizoram district council

With only a day left to form the executive body for the Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) in Mizoram, hectic political negotiations are on among the three parties that won seats in the election which yielded a fractured verdict.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 12 out of total of 25 seats, one short of the majority, while the Mizo National Front (MNF), the ruling party of the state, bagged nine and the Congress finished with four.

As per the election schedule, the last date for forming an executive body in the MADC is May 13.

Siaha District Deputy Commissioner Lalsangliana, who is the returning officer, said President’s Rule would be imposed in the MADC if no executive body is formed by Friday. The parties are bargaining hard so that a post-poll alliance can be formed to govern the district council.

Mara District Congress Committee president S Hiato said the party is in talks with the MNF and the BJP. “The BJP wants our elected members to join that party which is unacceptable to us,” he said. However, a BJP leader claimed that the Congress is insisting on the Chief Executive Member’s (CEM) post and certain other ones, which could not be granted by the saffron party. Hiato asserted that the MNF offered it the CEM berth, three EMs and one nominated seat to the Congress. “However, our elected members are reluctant as past instances indicate that MNF president and Chief Minister Zoramthanga is not in favour of an amendment to rules to strengthen the council,'' Hiato told PTI. Negotiations are still on, he said. MADC is one of the three ADCs in the state constituted for the Mara people.

The council has 25 elected members and 3 nominated members. It is headed by the Chief Executive Member.

