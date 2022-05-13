Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

COVID is still a pandemic, U.S. faces many challenges -White House coordinator

The United States is still in a pandemic state and continues to reckon with an ever-evolving coronavirus despite making strides over the past two years, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha said on Thursday. "We have 80-plus-thousand infections happening a day, hundreds of people are still dying every day. We still have a whole host of challenges," Jha said when asked if the government should extend the public health emergency.

Wildfires threaten New Mexico resorts, burn California mansions

Wildfires edged towards mountain resort towns in northern New Mexico on Thursday and engulfed an enclave of multi-million-dollar mansions in southern California. Residents of around 900 houses were under evacuation in coastal California and one firefighter was injured when a wildfire fire torched about 200 acres (81 hectares) in Laguna Niguel on Wednesday, Orange County officials said.

U.S. Senate Republicans launch record early ad blitz in battleground states

U.S. Senate Republicans are about to ramp up spending on television ads in seven battleground states, part of a record $53 million messaging campaign aimed at winning a majority in the chamber in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. The National Republican Senatorial Committee, the campaign arm of the party's Senate caucus, said the ads will target competitive races in Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

Abortion rights groups push to turn anger into action

In the days after a draft leaked showing the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to strike down Roe v. Wade and a national right to abortion, the left-wing group MoveOn doubled its weekly fundraising. A Michigan effort to place abortion rights on the ballot gained more than 13,000 new volunteer sign-ups. And on Saturday, hundreds of thousands of protesters are expected to attend more than 300 rallies in a coordinated nationwide demonstration.

Top House Republican gets subpoena from U.S. Capitol riot panel

Congressman Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives, and four other lawmakers received subpoenas on Thursday from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters. The committee issued the subpoenas to try to secure the lawmakers' testimony after they had rejected voluntary cooperation with the investigation.

Defiant U.S. Senator Rand Paul stymies effort to pass $40 billion Ukraine aid bill

The top Democrat and Republican in the U.S. Senate joined forces in a rare moment of unity on Thursday in an attempt to pass $40 billion in aid for Ukraine, only to be stymied by a single Republican lawmaker: Senator Rand Paul. Faced with the prospect of an extended delay for the package that passed the House of Representatives on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and his Republican counterpart, Mitch McConnell, sought to move forward on the aid package only to be blocked by Paul, a longtime fiscal hawk who objects to the amount of spending proposed.

Biden marks one million U.S. COVID deaths after losing political battles

President Joe Biden on Thursday commemorated the COVID-19 deaths of 1 million people in the United States, marking what he called "a tragic milestone" and urging Americans to "remain vigilant" during the ongoing pandemic. In a statement, Biden acknowledged the impact of the deaths on families left behind and urged the country not to "grow numb to such sorrow."

U.S. Senate confirms Powell for second term as Fed chief in bipartisan vote

The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed Jerome Powell to a second four-year term as head of the Federal Reserve, paving the way for the former investment banker to continue leading the central bank as it confronts the highest inflation in 40 years. Powell, who was renominated by U.S. President Joe Biden, drew bipartisan backing in the divided Senate, with a final tally of 80 senators in favor of his confirmation and only 19 opposed.

Massachusetts to pay $56 million over deadly COVID outbreak at veterans' home

The state of Massachusetts on Thursday agreed to pay $56 million to resolve a lawsuit by families of veterans who contracted COVID-19 during an outbreak at a veterans' care center that killed 84 people early in the pandemic. The proposed settlement would resolve a pending federal class action lawsuit by families of veterans who died as a result of the 2020 outbreak at Holyoke Soldiers' Home, one of the deadliest to have occurred at a U.S. nursing facility.

Biden presses companies on infant formula, FDA eyes more imports

U.S. President Joe Biden met on Thursday with executives from infant formula manufacturers and retailers including Target, Walmart and Nestle's Gerber, pressing them to beef up tight supplies and do everything possible to get families access. The White House also outlined measures the administration is taking.

