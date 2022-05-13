Left Menu

BJP MP slams Nana Patole's 'backstab' remark, calls for MVA's 'introspection'

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Gopal Shetty on Thursday hit back at Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole for his "backstab" remark, and alleged that Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP have backstabbed the BJP and Devendra Fadnavis.

13-05-2022
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Gopal Shetty on Thursday hit back at Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole for his "backstab" remark, and alleged that Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP have backstabbed the BJP and Devendra Fadnavis. The BJP leader also suggested these three parties, who are allies in the Maharashtra government, for an introspection stating that they should quit the government.

This comes after Patole on Wednesday hit out at ally NCP over forging an alliance with the rival BJP for the Gondia Zilla Parishad polls, and accused it of "backstabbing the grand old party". Speaking to ANI, Shetty said, "All the three parties, Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena have backstabbed the BJP and Devendra Fadnavis. They should introspect by quitting the government. Devendra Fadnavis and BJP are capable of running the state."

When asked about the Supreme Court's order on Sedition law in which the top court put the colonial-era law in abeyance until the Centre reviews it, the BJP MP called the move a right step stating that it would give justice to people like Navneet Rana. "The Supreme Court has given the right decision at the right time. This would not only give justice to people like Navneet Rana but also to other people who are in jail. I demand action against the police officials who registered sedition cases against people for no reason. The system would not come on track until there is an action against the police officials and bureaucracy. The politicians would keep on misusing them for personal gains," he said.

Independent MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana were booked under the Sedition law for "causing a law and order problem". The couple was granted bail by a sessions court in Mumbai on May 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

