N.Ireland's DUP says it will block new Assembly

Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party on Friday said it would block the election of a speaker for the Northern Ireland Assembly, in a move that would shut down the British-run province's newly elected legislature.

In a statement to the News Letter, party leader Jeffrey Donaldson said he will not back a speaker or nominate ministers until the UK alters the Northern Ireland Protocol.

"Today the DUP will not support the election of a speaker in the Assembly," he said in the statement.

