N.Ireland's DUP says it will block new Assembly
Reuters | Belfast | Updated: 13-05-2022 12:06 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 12:06 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party on Friday said it would block the election of a speaker for the Northern Ireland Assembly, in a move that would shut down the British-run province's newly elected legislature.
In a statement to the News Letter, party leader Jeffrey Donaldson said he will not back a speaker or nominate ministers until the UK alters the Northern Ireland Protocol.
"Today the DUP will not support the election of a speaker in the Assembly," he said in the statement.
