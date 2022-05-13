Left Menu

N.Ireland's DUP says it will block province's new legislature

"Today the DUP will not support the election of a speaker in the Assembly," he said in the statement. Unionist concerns on the Northern Ireland Protocol were not merely a political squabble, he added, calling the protocol "a direct challenge to the principles that have underpinned every agreement reached in Northern Ireland over the last 25 years." The assembly cannot fully operate without a speaker. Power-sharing between its British unionist and Irish nationalist blocs requires both sides to agree on a speaker before electing a cross-community government.

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2022 12:12 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 12:12 IST
N.Ireland's DUP says it will block province's new legislature

Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party on Friday said it would block the election of a speaker for the Northern Ireland Assembly, in a move that would shut down the British-run province's newly elected legislature.

In a statement to the News Letter, a Northern Irish newspaper, party leader Jeffrey Donaldson said he would not back a speaker or nominate ministers until the UK altered the Northern Ireland Protocol. "Today the DUP will not support the election of a speaker in the Assembly," he said in the statement.

Unionist concerns on the Northern Ireland Protocol were not merely a political squabble, he added, calling the protocol "a direct challenge to the principles that have underpinned every agreement reached in Northern Ireland over the last 25 years." The assembly cannot fully operate without a speaker.

Power-sharing between its British unionist and Irish nationalist blocs requires both sides to agree on a speaker before electing a cross-community government. The main nationalist and unionist rivals in Northern Ireland are obliged to share power under the terms of the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement that largely ended three decades of sectarian bloodshed in the region.

The DUP, a leading supporter of Britain's exit from the European Union, was replaced by nationalists Sinn Fein as the region's largest party in elections on May 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
3
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
4
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022