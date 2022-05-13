Left Menu

Eye on 2023 assembly polls, BJP rejigs Tripura unit

The ruling BJP in Tripura announced a rejig in the ranks of the party and its frontal organisations with an eye on the 2023 assembly elections.Senior tribal leader Bikash Debbarma was made the president of the partys ST Morcha.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 13-05-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 14:26 IST
The ruling BJP in Tripura announced a rejig in the ranks of the party and its frontal organisations with an eye on the 2023 assembly elections.

Senior tribal leader Bikash Debbarma was made the president of the party's ST Morcha. He replaced MP Rebati Tripura.

Rampada Jamatia was made the observer of the ST Morcha.

The party also appointed 12 district observers and co-observers.

It also appointed eight observers for the party's frontal organisations such as Janajati Morcha, Mohila Morcha, OBC Morcha, Yuva Morcha and Minority Morcha.

''This is routine exercise to distribute work among the party leaders. Obviously, it's being done keeping in mind the next year's assembly elections,'' BJP state president Manik Saha told PTI on Friday.

On being removed as the president of the ST Morcha, Tripura said she wanted to focus more on the party's organisation after being made the vice-president.

Saha said, ''There is no question of removing any particular leader. The responsibilities keep changing for the betterment of the organisation.'' PTI PS SOM SOM

