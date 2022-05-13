Left Menu

German finmin says favours using Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine - Spiegel

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said he would be in favor of financing the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine with seized Russian state assets, according to an interview published by German weekly Der Spiegel on Friday. The hurdles in our constitutional state are high," he said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-05-2022 14:55 IST
Christian Lindner Image Credit: Wikipedia
German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said he would be in favor of financing the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine with seized Russian state assets, according to an interview published by German weekly Der Spiegel on Friday. "In the case of the Russian state's assets, my sense of justice speaks in favor," Lindner told Der Spiegel, but said that clarification of the legal basis for such a move was still needed.

"In the case of private assets, it would be a case of expropriation. The hurdles in our constitutional state are high," he said. The finance ministers of the Group of Seven industrialized nations (G7) are due to discuss the financing of Ukraine's reconstruction at a meeting in Germany next week.

