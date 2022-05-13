Left Menu

Voting for Nepal's local elections on, 35 percent polling by 1 PM

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 13-05-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 15:02 IST
Some 35 percent of voters have cast their ballot by 1 PM in Nepal's local level elections held across the Himalayan nation on Friday, the election commission said.

Voting at all 753 units across Nepal continued in the local level elections that began at 7:00 am on Friday.

Voting is underway in 21,955 polling centers fixed at 10,756 polling stations across the country and will continue till 5:00 pm, said the Election Commission.

The voters will elect a total of 35,221 representatives, including mayors/chiefs and deputy mayors/deputy chiefs, ward chairs, and members under various categories through the election taking place for the second time since the country switched to a federal set-up.

It may be noted that 390 candidates have already been elected unopposed in the elections.

A total of 17,733,723 voters are eligible to cast their vote to choose a total of 35,221 representatives at local levels.

A total of 109,088 employees have been mobilized in the election while the number of volunteers is 65,865 and as many as 5,000 observers.

According to the preliminary data obtained by the Election Commission, 35 percent of voting has taken place till 1 pm in the local level election.

The polling was largely peaceful and encouraging except for some minor incidents, according to Election Commission spokesperson and joint secretary Shaligram Sharma Poudel.

