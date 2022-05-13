Left Menu

Sonia targets PM at Cong's Chintan Shivir says minorities being 'brutalized'

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Friday launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, charging that it has become clear that his mantra of minimum government and maximum governance means keeping the country in a permanent state of polarisation, brutalising minorities, and threatening political opponents. In her inaugural address at the party's Chintan Shivir here, she urged delegates to deliberate with an open mind and send out a clear message of strong organization and unity. She said the Shivir is also an occasion to deliberate on the many challenges ahead of us and bring organizational changes.

PTI | Udaipur | Updated: 13-05-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 15:06 IST
Sonia targets PM at Cong's Chintan Shivir says minorities being 'brutalized'
Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Friday launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, charging that it has become clear that his mantra of 'minimum government, maximum governance' means keeping the country in a permanent state of polarisation, ''brutalizing'' minorities and ''threatening'' political opponents.

In her inaugural address at the party's 'Chintan Shivir' here, she urged delegates to deliberate with an open mind and send out a clear message of strong organization and unity.

She said the Shivir is also an occasion to deliberate on the many challenges ahead of us and bring organizational changes. "It is both 'Chintan' about national issues and meaningful 'aatmachintan' (self-introspection) about our party organization," she said.

Gandhi charged that it has become "painfully clear" what Prime Minister Modi and his colleagues mean by their frequently used slogan of maximum governance, minimum government.

"It means keeping the country in a permanent state of polarisation, compelling people to stay in a constant state of fear and insecurity. It means viciously targeting, victimizing, and brutalising minorities who are an integral part of our society and equal citizens of our republic," she charged.

"It means using our society's old pluralities to divide us and subverting a carefully nurtured idea of unity and diversity. It means threatening and intimidating political opponents, maligning their reputation, jailing them on flimsy pretexts using investigative agencies" Gandhi further alleged.

She urged party leaders to keep the organization above personal ambitions, saying the party has given us a lot and it's time to pay back.

Noting that changes in organization are the need of the hour, she said, "We need to change the way of our working".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
3
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
4
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022