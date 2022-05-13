Congress promises big changes after Chintan Shivir, says no ticket to kin of leaders without any work experience

As the Congress kickstarted its three-day brainstorming session - Chintan Shivir- senior party leader Ajay Maken on Friday said there is complete unanimity on the one family, one ticket rule, and stated that the party is set to usher in big organisational changes after the conclave. Addressing a press conference here ahead of the conclave, the Congress General Secretary said that the aim of the Shivir is to transform the way Congress functions as an organisation. "We are going to make some big changes in the organisation," he said.

He said that at least 5 years of work experience will be required for anyone who wants to contest on Congress' party ticket. "There's almost complete unanimity among panel members on the proposal that to ensure that party leaders don't give tickets to their kin or relatives without any work in the party, at least 5 years of prior work in the party will be required," said Maken.

"'One family, one ticket' proposal being discussed; the exception only if another family member working for at least 5 years in the party," he added. The Congress leader said that there is a proposal to give 50 per cent representation to those below the age of 50 at all levels from top to bottom, including in the Congress Working Committee (CWC)," he said.

"Any person who is holding a post for 5 years should have to step down, and there should be a cooling period of at least 3 years for that person to come back on the same post. For more than 5 years a person should not be on the same post," said Maken. The Congress general secretary said it is often pointed out that leaders who have worked hard have not been rewarded and accountability has not been fixed for those who have not performed. "So we are thinking about setting up an assessment wing to put in place criteria for assessing performance," he said.

The Congress Chintan Shivir slated from May 13 to 15 here began with Congress President Sonia Gandhi's address. On the agenda of the party are discussionson 'communal polarization', farmers' issues, and strengthening the party for the upcoming elections. (ANI)

