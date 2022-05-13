Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi condoles death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed

PTI | Udaipur | Updated: 13-05-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 18:19 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday condoled the death of UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and said he will be fondly remembered as a visionary leader who brought rapid development to the UAE.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed passed away on Friday. He was 73.

''The Ministry of Presidential Affairs condoles the people of the UAE, the Arab and Islamic nation, and the world over the demise of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the UAE," the official WAM news agency said in a statement.

Condoling his death, Gandhi said in a tweet, "My heartfelt condolences to the family of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and to the people of United Arab Emirates." "He will be fondly remembered as a visionary leader who brought rapid development to the UAE," Gandhi said.

