PTI | Pune | Updated: 13-05-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 18:22 IST
Chief Minister Thackeray's aunt dies
Sanjivani Karandikar, aunt of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, died due to age-related ailments at a private hospital here on Friday, her family said.

Karandikar, 84, was the sister of late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and is survived by two daughters.

She died at a private hospital, said her daughter Kirti Phatak.

Karandikar worked with the Reserve Bank of India before shifting to Pune. CM Thackeray expressed deep grief over her death, said a tweet shared by his office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

