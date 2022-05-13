Chief Minister Thackeray's aunt dies

Sanjivani Karandikar, aunt of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, died due to age-related ailments at a private hospital here on Friday, her family said.

Karandikar, 84, was the sister of late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and is survived by two daughters.

She died at a private hospital, said her daughter Kirti Phatak.

Karandikar worked with the Reserve Bank of India before shifting to Pune. CM Thackeray expressed deep grief over her death, said a tweet shared by his office.

