Left Menu

Bypoll for vacant RS seat from Odisha on June 13

Bypoll to fill up a vacant Rajya Sabha seat from Odisha will be held on June 13, the Election Commission said on Friday.The seat fell vacant following the resignation of Biju Janata Dals Subhash Chandra Singh on April 21. The term of Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24 and polls could be held sometime in July.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 18:27 IST
Bypoll for vacant RS seat from Odisha on June 13
  • Country:
  • India

Bypoll to fill up a vacant Rajya Sabha seat from Odisha will be held on June 13, the Election Commission said on Friday.

The seat fell vacant following the resignation of Biju Janata Dal's Subhash Chandra Singh on April 21. His term was to otherwise end on April 2, 2026. The notification will be issued on May 26 and polling will be held on June 13. According to established practice, the counting of votes will take place an hour after the poling concludes at 4.00 pm.

The bypoll will help EC fill up vacancies in the electoral college which elects the President. The term of Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24 and polls could be held sometime in July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
3
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
4
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022