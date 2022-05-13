Left Menu

India mourns death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs has mourned to the UAE people, Arab and Islamic nations and the world the death of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the official WAM news agency tweeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 18:51 IST
India mourns death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed
  • India

India on Friday mourned the death of United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and described him as a leader who modernised and empowered the Gulf nation.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Sheikh Khalifa laid the foundation for the India-UAE relationship.

''We deeply mourn the passing away of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE,'' Jaishankar said on Twitter.

''He will be remembered as a leader who modernized and empowered the United Arab Emirates. This laid the foundation of the transformation of the India-UAE relationship,'' he said.

The president of the oil-rich nation was battling illness for several years.

''The Ministry of Presidential Affairs has mourned to the UAE people, Arab and Islamic nations and the world the death of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan,'' the official WAM news agency tweeted. Sheikh Khalifa was 73.

