He was 73.He was the eldest son of UAEs founder President Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. He served as the President of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi from November 3, 2004. He was elected to succeed his father who served as the UAEs first president from 1971 until he passed away on November 2, 2004.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 19:07 IST
Sheikh Khalifa was a great statesman, visionary leader: PM Modi
Expressing grief over the death of UAE President and Abu Dhabi ruler Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that he was a great statesman and visionary leader under whom relations between the two countries prospered.

The heartfelt condolences of the people of India are with the people of UAE, Modi tweeted.

Sheikh Khalifa, ailing for a long time, passed away on Friday, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs said. He was 73.

He was the eldest son of UAE's founder President Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. He served as the President of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi from November 3, 2004. He was elected to succeed his father who served as the UAE's first president from 1971 until he passed away on November 2, 2004.

