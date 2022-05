Helsinki urges patience after Turkey says not supportive of Finland joining NATO

Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto urged patience on Friday and called for a step-by-step approach in response to Turkish resistance to Finnish and Swedish NATO membership.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan earlier said NATO member Turkey could not support Finnish and Swedish plans to join the alliance, erecting a potential stumbling block as membership requires unanimous backing from all 30 member states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)