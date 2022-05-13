Left Menu

Vigilance inspector nabbed while taking bribe

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-05-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 19:37 IST
The anti-corruption vigilance sleuths Friday trapped a vigilance inspector while accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh in Odisha’s Sambalpur district, officials said.

Vigilance Inspector Manasi Jena of Sambalpur Vigilance Division has been trapped by the Internal Vigilance Unit of Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh, an official statement said.

The accused inspector was taking the bribe through a private person identified as Mukesh Sahoo of Bargarh, from a government official for closure of his corruption case.

Searches were going on at different locations of Jena and Sahoo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

