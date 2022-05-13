Left Menu

Kerala CM, Opposition leader condole demise of UAE president

His contributions will be remembered forever, Vijayan tweeted.In his condolence message, Satheesan said Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan modernised the Emirates and contributed significantly to build a better world.Deeply saddened to know the passing away of H H Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-05-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 19:49 IST
Kerala CM, Opposition leader condole demise of UAE president
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan on Friday condoled the demise of UAE President and ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Khalifa passed away in UAE on Friday.

Condoling the demise of the 73-year-old president, the Chief Minister recalled that Sheikh Khalifa had always kept cordial relations with Kerala.

''Deeply saddened by the passing of the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan who has always kept cordial relations with Kerala. He was a visionary leader who played a key role in modernising the Emirates. His contributions will be remembered forever,'' Vijayan tweeted.

In his condolence message, Satheesan said Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan modernised the Emirates and contributed significantly to build a better world.

''Deeply saddened to know the passing away of H H Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE. He modernised the Emirates and contributed significantly to build a better world. His contributions will be cherished always. Condolences and Prayers'', Satheesan tweeted.

Sheikh Khalifa served as the President of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi since November 3, 2004.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
2
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
3
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
4
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022