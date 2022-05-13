Maha: NCP seeks action over `Godse for Baramati's Gandhi' tweet

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday demanded action against a Twitter user who wrote on the micro-blogging site that time had come to prepare ''Baramati's Nathuram Godse for the 'Gandhi' of Baramati''.

A complaint was also registered with the cyber wing of Mumbai police after Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad highlighted the tweet.

As per a screenshot shared by Awhad, the tweet posted by 'Baglankar @NikhilBhamre8' in Marathi on Wednesday said that time had come ''to prepare Baramati's Nathuram Godse for the 'Gandhi' of Baramati.'' While it did not name any leader or political party, Baramati in Pune district is the hometown of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Nathuram Godse assassinated Mahatma Gandhi on January 30, 1948. ''At what level all this is happening...take strict action against this wicked individual,'' Awhad tweeted in Marathi while tagging police officials including the state's director general of police and Mumbai's police commissioner. Working president of the Maharashtra unit of the NCP's youth wing, Suraj Chavan, approached the cyber crime cell of Mumbai Police, seeking action against the user.

The tweet referred to Pawar and it was “instigating”, he said in the complaint, claiming that there had been ''an attack'' on Pawar earlier and hence there was a threat to his life. He did not specify which `attack' he was referring to, but recently striking employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation had staged a violent protest outside Pawar's residence in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, an official of the cyber wing of Mumbai police said that technical analysis showed that the Twitter user was based in Nashik, so the complaint has been transferred to the police there for further probe.

