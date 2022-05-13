Left Menu

UK and Norway leaders back freedom of choice for Nordic partners on security

Updated: 13-05-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 19:56 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Stoere on Friday, with both leaders agreeing that Nordic countries must be free to make their own choices on security arrangements.

"Both leaders underscored their full support for any sovereign choice made by Nordic partners to enhance their security," a statement issued by Johnson's office said.

"The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Stoere agreed that neither NATO nor the Nordic region posed a threat and that the longstanding policy of ‘High North, low tension’ had created decades of stability and prosperity for the area."

