U.S. says working to clarify Turkey's position on Sweden, Finland NATO bid

The United States is working to clarify Turkey's position on Sweden and Finland's potential membership to NATO, the top U.S. diplomat for Europe at the State Department said on Friday after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara is not supportive of the two countries' bid to join the alliance.

In a call with reporters, Karen Donfried, Assistant Secretary for Europe and Eurasian Affairs, said the topic will be discussed at the NATO ministerial meeting over the weekend in Berlin.

